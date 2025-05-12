Councillor Jane Birch became the 785th Mayor of Northampton during the annual Mayor Making Ceremony which took place today, Monday 12th May, at the Guildhall. Her husband Toby is her Consort.

During the ceremony, organised by Northampton Town Council also appointed Cllr Mike Hallam and Shannon Hallam as the Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayoress and conducted its Annual Council Meeting.

Councillor Birch has been a town councillor since the formation of Northampton Town Council in 2021 and represents the Queen’s Park ward. She was elected to Northampton Borough Council in 2015 and Northamptonshire County Council in 2017. She taught at several schools in Northampton, was a school governor and is a trustee of numerous charities.

Councillor Birch said: “I am honoured to be the 785th Mayor, and Chair of Northampton Town Council, with my husband Toby as my Consort.

The Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Jane Birch

“It is a great privilege to serve the residents of Northampton as both a councillor and the now Mayor and I look forward to celebrating and meeting with the diverse communities that make up the rich cultural and civic life of the town.

“Toby and I believe that arts and culture - libraries, museums, theatres, sport, drama, art, dance and music - play a vital role in life of the town. Engagement in these activities enriches people’s lives and makes them more resilient.

“This is especially important for young people, many of whom may not have opportunities to develop their creativity. It is with this in mind that our chosen charity is the Northampton Theatres Trust, and in particular, the Royal & Derngate’s Creative Engagement programme that supports young people.

“We hope our fundraising can help them to bring all aspects of theatre participation to young people, working together and developing new skills.”

The Mayor of Northampton and her Consort

Royal & Derngate is the leading arts theatre venue in Northamptonshire. As a registered charity, it provides high-quality entertainment and creative opportunities and offers impactful Creative Engagement programmes that support thousands of young people, community groups, educational establishments, and local artists each year - empowering them to perform, watch, and participate in live performances and creative projects.

These programmes help them find their voice, build confidence, nurture resilience, and open pathways for growth.

Donations will directly unlock bursaries that will help more young people access these transformative experiences, which build vital skills and change futures.

Jesse Jones, Artistic Director at the Royal & Derngate, said: "Over the next 12 months, the generous support of Mayor Jane Birch will shine a spotlight on the creative engagement opportunities for children and young people within our venue.

“This partnership will help build a lasting legacy, creating opportunities for even more young people to benefit in the years ahead.

“Our Creative Engagement team will unlock greater access to funded bursary places, enabling young people to participate in transformative arts-based activities that nurture their skills and build confidence."

Councillor Jane Birch was born in Hull and grew up in Nairobi, Kenya, later living in Whitby and York. She graduated from Art College with a degree in Spatial Design, then studied a post-graduate degree in Arts Education, where she met and married Toby. She also graduated with a Master’s Degree in Fine Art Printmaking from the University of Northampton in 2002.

They worked in Sussex then moved to Bedfordshire where their daughter and son were born. Toby’s appointment as Deputy Head of the School of Art and Design at Nene College brought the family to Northampton.

Toby and Jane have been married over 50 years and are proud grandparents of four wonderful grandchildren aged between 12-18 years. They have been active in the local community for over 30 years, establishing the ‘Community Spaces Northampton’ charity to manage ten community buildings around the town that provide safe spaces and support for local residents.

During the Mayor Making Ceremony, a word of gratitude was extended to the outgoing Mayor, Councillor Paul Joyce, who together with the Mayoress Mylissa Joyce, attended 262 engagements and raised £11,000 for his chosen charity, The Lewis Foundation.

The first recorded Mayor of Northampton was William Tilly in 1215, but the origins of the role date back to 1189 when King Richard I granted a charter giving the town the right to annually elect a 'Reeve' who carried out management duties similar to those of a Sheriff.

Anyone wishing to invite the Mayor and her Consort to their event can do so by completing the civic engagement form on the town council's website, or by contacting the Civic and Mayoral Officer: [email protected]