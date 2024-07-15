Council to procure provider for new homelessness support service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) will undertake a competitive procurement process to seek a provider to deliver a new Multiple Complex and High Needs Support Service for people with a history of rough sleeping or at risk of rough sleeping.

The service will be located at Broadmead Court in Northampton and will consist of 18 units (20 bedspaces) and specialist support to address gaps in the homelessness pathway to help increase residents’ resilience and equip them with the necessary tools to enable them to move on to sustainable and independent living.

The proposed commissioned service will focus on preventing and reducing homelessness by delivering support which is person centred, trauma informed and seeks to break the cycle of homelessness, leading to move on into independent living and stable accommodation.

As part of the commissioning process, which was approved by WNC’s Cabinet yesterday (9 July), engagement will take place in July and August 2024 with both internal and external stakeholders including local ward councillors and service users to inform the service specification and requirements and ensure delivery of a model that meets the current and future needs of the client group.

Research commissioned around the health and housing needs of rough sleepers has identified that there are no dedicated specialist services or arrangements to support this cohort locally resulting in a significant unmet need in the higher intensity support provision.

The service will commence following handover of the building due in Autumn 2025 and will be funded by the Single Homelessness Accommodation Programme (SHAP) and delivered through the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) and Homes England. It will support the Council’s Single Rough Sleeping and Homelessness Pathway which aims to prevent homelessness and reduce rough sleeping in West Northamptonshire.

Cllr Rosie Herring, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “Evidence shows that people sleeping rough experience profound health inequalities and complex vulnerabilities which require specialist support and often have negative health, housing, social and wellbeing outcomes.

“This service will effectively provide a wraparound service which not only addresses homelessness prevention but also aims to improve individuals’ wider personal circumstances and quality of life, ranging from physical health; mental health; employment; education; training; better sense of community; wellbeing; and access to support services.

“To achieve this, we want to work with stakeholders and people with a lived experience of homelessness and rough sleeping to co-produce a service that meets the existing and future needs of users. Feedback from this engagement will form the specification and criteria used during the commissioning process, which we hope to begin later this year.”