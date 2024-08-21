Could you provide a retirement home for an OAP (Old Age Pupper)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch has put out an emotional plea to help find new homes for a number of OAP (Old Age Puppers) in their care - all needing their forever retirement home.

Sadly the RSPCA Northamptonshire branch has seen an influx of older dogs coming in recently - at a time when rehoming has stalled.

Now the branch is making a heartfelt plea to find potential adopters for the dogs who are in need of loving new homes to live out their twilight years.

Among those looking for a new home is 11-year-old loving rescue doberman Wendy; gentle Alfie a 10-year old greyhound and slightly greying and also full of smiles - Buster a seven-and-a-half year-old staffy cross.

However the branch has many more older dogs currently undergoing medical rehabilitation before they can go up for adoption.

Kate Whitehead from the branch said: “Recently we have taken in a number of older dogs - but are struggling to get any applications for them.

“It’s just really sad that these pets are coming to us so late in their life - through no fault of their own and at a time when they should be enjoying their retirement years curled on sofas or a loving owner's lap.

“For those that may have been in a home for their whole life you can imagine it’s quite frightening and confusing to suddenly find themselves without their family. You wish you could explain it to them.

“We do all we can to help these dogs and our loving fosters do an incredible job keeping them safe and content - but it’s not quite the same as having their own family.

“We know taking her on an older pet is a big ask for a potential adopter - but it would be so wonderful for people to consider those that are so often overlooked, so they too can have a home to call their own where they will feel safe and loved.

“For anyone thinking of adopting our older dogs please take a look at our website or email; [email protected] or find us under RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch under your socials and give us a follow to see how your local branch works and how to get involved.”

Wendy is a loving 11-year -old Doberman. Wendy was quick to build a loving bond with her foster family. She enjoys being with people so would love a home where she can spend lots of time with her new family. She is a young girlie at heart.

She enjoys running but does have some arthritic changes which she is on medication for and she has responded well. She is happy and comfortable.

Wendy is able to live with children over the ages of 14 years. She needs to be the only animal in the home so she has to pay attention to herself.

If you feel that Wendy is the dog for you then please complete our Online Dog Application Form.

Buster is a seven and a half year-old Staffy cross with eyes that will make your heart melt.

He loves his toys, especially his carrot teddy, and greets his favourite people with a toy and a full body wiggle - yet he is still to receive one single application to adopt him.

He likes to stop by the local shop on his walks and get a hug from the staff, then he also likes to pop by the hairdressers for a biscuit.

Buster is a cuddly boy who adores snuggling up with his foster family and having lots of fuss. He is the happiest boy who brings so much joy to everyone that he meets.

Buster is able to live with children over the ages of 12- years. Buster needs to be the only animal in the home so he can have all of the love and attention for himself. He can be left for short periods but adores companionship so would love a home where he is with people for most of the time.

If you feel that Buster is the dog for you then please complete our Online Dog Application Form.

Alfie is a gentle 10-year-old greyhound ready and looking for his forever retirement sofa.

He will make a lovely companion and he greets his favourite people with a waggy tail and little tippy toe taps.

He enjoys his walks and having a little run around in the garden. He then loves nothing more than curling up on one of his many soft beds for a little snooze. Alfie would love a home with a secure garden for him to have a nice explore and sunbathe in.

Alfie has had a big dental operation in our care and has recovered well and now loves his food and of course treats.

Alfie is able to live with children over the ages of 10 years who are familiar with the breed type. He may be able to live with another calm and neutered dog following a successful meet. He is not suited to living with cats.

If you feel that Alfie is the dog for you then please complete our Online Dog Application Form.