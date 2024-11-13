Cost of living support this winter in West Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A series of cost-of-living roadshow events and pop-up stalls will be held across West Northamptonshire this autumn and winter to highlight the support available to residents.

People are encouraged to go along to speak to a range of organisations to find out what help is available to them and where to find it.

Organised by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), the events will offer information on accessing money and debt advice, essential financial and employability skills, health and wellbeing tips and much more.

WNC's wellbeing service and community partners will be at:

Brixworth Community Centre - Friday 15 November - 2-4pm

Re:Store Northampton - Tuesday 19 November - 11.30-1.30pm

West Haddon Pavilion - Thursday 21 November - 2-4pm

East Hunsbury Library - Wednesday 27 November - 10-12pm

Buckby Library & Hub - Friday 29 November - 10-12pm

Briar Hill Primary School - Wednesday 4 December - 9-11am

Bugbrooke Parish Council - Thursday 5 December - 2-4pm

DTFC Community Hub (Food Bank) - Tuesday 10 December - 12-2pm

Woodford Halse Library and the Community Café - Wednesday 11 December - 10-12pm

Bellinge Community Centre - Thursday 12 December - 10-12pm

Semilong Community Centre - Friday 13 December - 1-3pm

For those who are unable to attend these events but are keen to find out more, our cost of living support hub ( www.westnorthants.gov.uk/cost-living-support) is full of information and advice to help all residents find the support and help available to them.

There is further support available through our Welcoming Spaces ( www.westnorthants.gov.uk/cost-living-support/welcoming-spaces), and the Household Support Fund ( www.westnorthants.gov.uk/benefits/household-support-fund).

If someone is unable to access the internet, they can also call our customer services team from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday on 0300 126 7000 and speak to somebody directly about the support available.