Conservative Party Chairman, Richard Holden visits Corby and East Northamptonshire
Conservative Party Chairman, Richard Holden, was again welcomed to Corby and East Northamptonshire, by Conservative Parliamentary Candidate, Tom Pursglove.
In The Benefields, they received great support and spoke to local people about why they should support the Conservatives on the 4th July.
Speaking on his track record, Tom Pursglove said that he “has been listening to local people and campaigning on the issues that matter to them."
“For example, people are really worried about the fact that, with Labour, the Kettering General Hospital rebuilding project is at risk.”
“The new Corby Community Diagnostic Centre is at risk too.”
“We need those investments in our local health infrastructure.
“We’re [the conservatives are] committed to it.
“It is completely unclear where we stand with Labour. At best they'll shelve them, at worst scrap them altogether"
Speaking after the visit, Richard Holden added that:
“As always, Tom is campaigning on what really matters to the people of Corby and East Northants.
“These key issues are projects which Labour cannot commit to, and if re-elected on the 4th July, I know that Tom will do all he can to get these developments over the line.
“It is essential that we reject Kier Starmer and the Labour party, who don’t have the conviction, courage, or plan needed to navigate an increasingly uncertain world and secure a brighter future for our country.”