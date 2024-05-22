Conservative party chairman, Richard Holden visits Corby and East Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last Friday (17.05.2024), Corby & East Northamptonshire MP, Tom Pursglove, was joined by Conservative Party Chairman, Richard Holden MP, for a visit to Corby & East Northamptonshire.

During the visit, the Chairman met with residents and discussed numerous issues, garnering significant support from the community.

In Gretton, the Party Chairman and Tom Pursglove MP engaged with local residents, listening to their concerns and discussing the Conservative Party's plans for the local area.

A spokesperson said: "The visit highlighted the strong local support for the Conservative Party and its sitting local MP, Tom Pursglove, demonstrating the community's trust in Tom’s ability to deliver on key local issues.

Tom Pursglove MP & Richard Holden MP

"Holden's visit showcased the importance of a strong representation in Parliament. Where he emphasised the dedication of Tom Pursglove and the Conservative Party to addressing the needs of Corby and East Northamptonshire, ensuring that the constituency continues to thrive."

Conservative Party Chairman, Richard Holden MP, said: "It has been a pleasure to visit Corby & East Northamptonshire and meet so many passionate local residents.

“Tom is an outstanding MP, and it was clear from talking to people that he works tirelessly to address the needs of his constituents.

“It is crucial that we continue to support dedicated representatives like Tom, who are committed to delivering on the priorities of local people."

Tom Pursglove, MP for Corby & East Northamptonshire, added: "It was great to be able to welcome Richard to our constituency and to show him first-hand the issues that matter to our community.

“The support we received on doorsteps in Gretton was brilliant, and it is clear that local people recognise our hard work and dedication as a local Conservative team.