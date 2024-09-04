Connect, learn, and support: Armed Forces Information Day at the Guildhall

Residents, businesses, and community groups in West Northamptonshire are invited to attend the Armed Forces Community Information Day on Wednesday, 25 September, at the Guildhall in Northampton.

Organised by West Northamptonshire Council in partnership with the Defence Medical Welfare Service (DMWS) at the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire, this event will bring together a wide range of local partners, charities, and support services to offer members of the Armed Forces Community, including veterans, serving personnel, and their families, an opportunity to learn more about the support, activities, and organisations available across Northamptonshire.

In addition to the informative stalls, an exciting series of engaging guest talks will be held. These include an inspiring talk from Dave at Northamptonshire Walks, who will discuss the benefits of outdoor activities for wellbeing and mobility. There will also be a special screening of the "Streets of Change" documentary, which highlights the challenges of homelessness, addiction, and recovery.

Local businesses and organisations are also encouraged to attend and learn more about the Armed Forces Covenant and the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme. Jim, the Chair of the Northamptonshire Reserves’ Forces and Cadets’ Association, will share insights on how signing the Covenant can benefit businesses and how to progress through the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities at West Northamptonshire Council, and Armed Forces Champion, said: "We are incredibly proud to support our Armed Forces Community in West Northamptonshire. This event is an excellent opportunity for service members, veterans, and their families to connect with the support they may need. It’s also a chance for businesses and local organisations to show their commitment to those who have served by learning more about the Armed Forces Covenant. We look forward to welcoming everyone on the day and showing our collective appreciation for the Armed Forces Community."

For more information, or to inquire about signing the Armed Forces Covenant, please email mailto:[email protected] or visit the Armed Forces Information pages on the West Northants Council website.