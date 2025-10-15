Conference showcases new approach to health and social education in Northamptonshire schools

NSVPP header

Over a hundred teachers from across the county attended the Northamptonshire Pol-Ed conference in the Guildhall, Northampton, to learn more about this innovative education programme.

Pol-Ed is an education platform that provides Personal, Social, Health and Economic (PSHE) lessons which can be delivered by teachers or local Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs). The content is designed by teachers and experienced police officers creating age-appropriate lesson plans for students aged four to 18. These cover three themes - relationships, keeping safe and understanding the law.

The event gave teachers an opportunity to learn about Pol-Ed and the long-term benefits of effective PSHE to reducing criminality. Northamptonshire Police shared the key priorities and ongoing work of the NSVPP. Kerry-Ann York, Assistant Principal Teacher from The Ferrers School shared her experience of using Pol-Ed and the impact these resources have had on their students.

The Northamptonshire Serious Violence Prevention Partnership (NSVPP) awarded funding to roll-out the programme in March 2025. At the event Northamptonshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Adam Ward and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone spoke about the importance of working in partnership to reduce serious violence.

Superintendent Andy Glenn, from Northamptonshire Police, said: “The police and our partners are focused on preventing Serious Violence by working with young people at an early age.

“We recognise the importance of working closely with schools and engaging with young people, their teachers, parents and guardians. Pol-Ed is an exciting opportunity to do that more effectively.

“Currently there’s a lot of focus on knife crime and what actions we can all take to help prevent children from choosing to carry knives, and Pol-Ed provides guidance on how we can have conversations with young people about this subject, offering up-to-date guidance and advice.

“This programme is a great additional resource for our schools and communities. It is a great way to keep children safe by developing their understanding of risks, consequences and the law and to develop their resilience and ability to help and support each other.”

Since its launch, in April, 193 schools have signed up to Pol-Ed with 93 sessions delivered by PCSOs to more than 2,700 students. These lessons have covered an array of key themes such as knife crime and emotional regulation.

Cllr Kathryn Shaw, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at West Northamptonshire Council said:

“It is encouraging to see teachers coming together to explore how Pol-Ed can strengthen PSHE delivery across our schools. This programme offers a fresh, collaborative approach, bringing together teachers and police to equip young people with knowledge to help keep them safe, build healthy relationships and understand the law. It’s a fantastic example of how we can work in partnership to prevent serious violence and support children to thrive.”

Schools can sign up directly through the Pol-Ed website to access the full range of resources.