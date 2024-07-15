Conference aims to make race equality the reality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Collaboration being key to racial equality was one of the messages heard during the third Centre for the Advancement of Racial Equality (CARE) Conference at the University of Northampton (UON) last week.

In her opening address at the conference on Friday 5 July, UON Vice Chancellor, Prof Anne Marie Kilday evoked the words of Martin Luther King Jr and reminded the conference ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’

Prof Kilday said CARE had grown significantly since it’s founding in 2022, was presenting regularly throughout the UK and abroad, facilitated workshops at other universities, is supporting external organisations such as HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough, and had pulled together experts in the field, including academics, students and activists together for the conference.

Prof Kilday added: “The path to racial equality is a collective journey. It requires the commitment and collaboration of each and every one of us.

Left to right - Patrice Seuwou, Professor Erec Smith, Professor Heidi Mirza, and Emel Thomas.

“Together, we can create a future where voices are empowered, futures are shared, and where justice, equality and dignity are not just ideals but lived realities for all.”

The keynote presentations were delivered by Professor Heidi Mirza and Associate Professor Erec Smith whose talks placed emphasis on identity and the advancement of antiracist language in education.

Eight other research presentations focused on injustice linked to tourism, faith, schooling, social work, and the NHS. Within some of these presentations there was a recognition that history, creativity and representation are important in advancing racial equality today.

The day ended with the first CARE Honorary Award being presented to Professor Andrew Pilkington, UON Professor in Sociology for his years of service to the University and his wider contribution to race equality education.

Professor Andrew Pilkington and Emel Thomas.

The CARE Conference came days after the University’s Access and Participation Plan Conference which examined the institution’s approach to reducing the performance gap between black and white students, and the Tackling Hate Crime Conference last month which brought together equality activists and policing professionals.

For more information, visit the University’s webpage on CARE, or email centre co-leads Emel Thomas and Patrice Seuwou if you would like to help organise next year’s conference.