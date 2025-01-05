Concert in aid of Alzheimer's Society on 18th January in Northampton
This orchestra is formed of present students of NMPAT and alumni, plus past and present members of staff and friends Each year we get together to meet friends and make music.
This year our chosen charity is the Alzheimer's Society. Because we live longer, more of us are suffering from this devastatingly cruel disease, therefore the work of this charity is VITAL.
Most adults will know of someone or have a family member who is suffering from Alzheimer's disease.
The concert is at Christ Church, Northampton on January 18th at 7.30pm
The programme will be Mozart's Symphony No 40 in G minor and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No 5 in E minor.
Tickets are available on the door. Cash preferred please.
We hope you can join us!