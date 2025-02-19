Community takes on 4x4x48 Challenge to save lives

By Nicola O'Brien
Contributor
Published 18th Feb 2025, 17:29 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 10:38 BST
This weekend, runners, joggers, and walkers will unite for the 4x4x48 Challenge, a gruelling yet inspiring event designed to raise awareness for stem cell donation and support the Fewster family following 10 year old Ezra Fewster’s recent Leukaemia diagnosis.

From Friday, February 21st, to Sunday, February 23rd, participants, led by Ezra’s Dad Kie, will run 4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours at Northampton Racecourse. But this isn't just about endurance—it's about saving lives.

The event’s mission is to register 200 new stem cell donors with DKMS, a charity that connects potential donors with patients battling blood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Unlike traditional fundraisers, this challenge focuses on increasing the number of people on the donor register, giving hope to those in need of a life-saving match.

“This is about awareness, not speed,” organizers emphasized. “Whether you walk, jog, or run, every step counts toward making a real impact.”

There is a DKMS Donor Drive being held at Empowerment Training Centre and the Picturedrome this weekend 21-23 February 2023There is a DKMS Donor Drive being held at Empowerment Training Centre and the Picturedrome this weekend 21-23 February 2023
There is a DKMS Donor Drive being held at Empowerment Training Centre and the Picturedrome this weekend 21-23 February 2023

Alongside the challenge, a donor drive will be held at the event, making it easy for attendees to sign up on the spot. Supporters are encouraged to bring friends, family, and even sports teams to help reach the 200-donor goal.

To keep participants fuelled, a bake sale will be held, with homemade treats available to raise funds and feed the determined runners—especially the hungry rugby players expected to take part.

How to Get Involved

Join us at Empowerment Training Centre, Freehold Street, Northampton, NN2 6EW to:

Details of the DKMS Donor Drive at the Picturedrome on Saturday 22 February 9am - 11amDetails of the DKMS Donor Drive at the Picturedrome on Saturday 22 February 9am - 11am
Details of the DKMS Donor Drive at the Picturedrome on Saturday 22 February 9am - 11am

✅ Join a run – all abilities welcome✅ Sign up as a stem cell donor (From 6pm Friday 21st - 4pm Sunday 23rd Feb at Empowerment Training Centre or Saturday 22nd Feb 9am - 11am at The Picturedrome on Kettering Road)✅ Donate or buy baked goods for the fundraiser

With community support, this event has the power to change lives. Every person added to the donor register brings hope to someone fighting for survival.

For those looking to participate, the challenge kicks off on Friday at 7 PM, with runs scheduled every four hours until the final stretch on Sunday at 3 PM.

Let’s do this together – your support could save a life!For more information visit the event Facebook page here - https://fb.me/e/5RwKmVe6P

