Community support charity receives £3,000 donation from Northamptonshire homebuilder

Community support charity, Northampton Community Sheds, has received a £3,000 donation from Barratt Homes to help its work enriching the lives of local people.

Sheds groups offer people, particularly older or partially disabled people, a place to learn, teach and pursue practical interests and skills, promoting companionship and community spirit.

The contribution made by the leading homebuilder will help the charity move to a new and larger premises, opening up its services to more members.

Phil Osborne, Chair of Trustees at Northampton Community Sheds, said: “Northampton Community Sheds was originally set up in 2016 as a men’s shed group but rebranded in 2019 due to our diverse membership. We now have over 50 members and in desperate need to move to a larger site to keep up with the growing demand for our charity.

“We produce a wide variety of useful things in our workshops like bird boxes and hedgehog hotels. We do often sell what we produce, but we still rely heavily on donations for the general operations of our great community group. That is why donations like this one mean so much.

“Our charity is entirely self-funded and relies upon grants and donations to enable us to grow and develop as an organisation. In the future we hope to open our organisation up to even more people, and donations like this one from Barratt Homes make that possible.

“We would like to say our most sincere thank you to Barratt Homes. To receive this donation really made us feel like we were being directly rewarded for the good work we do.”

The housebuilder’s donation came from The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder builds new homes.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Northampton Community Sheds a donation to support the fantastic work it does.”

To find out more about the charity, visit the website at Northampton Community Sheds.