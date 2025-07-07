Community spirit thrives at Corby care home

Anchor’s Priors Hall Care Home in Corby recently opened its doors for the latest gathering of its Community Lunch Club - a vibrant afternoon of friendship, food, and shared stories designed to bring together people from across the local area.

The gathering offered a wonderful chance for local neighbours and familiar faces to reconnect. Three Priors Hall residents were especially thrilled to welcome a friend from nearby Priors Hall Park - their happiness visible in the smiles shared throughout the room. Before the afternoon ended, they exchanged phone numbers to keep in touch beyond the event.

Guests enjoyed a classic fish and chip lunch, followed by the chef’s favourite nostalgic treat of old-school cake and custard. After the meal, everyone got moving with an energetic dance session hosted by The Silent Disco Company, which proved to be a fantastic hit.

Events like these are an important part of life at the home, with colleagues working to create warm, inclusive spaces where community members and residents alike can come together and build new connections.

The event received glowing feedback from families and residents. One family member shared: "My mum had a really lovely afternoon - the lunch was delicious, and she enjoyed meeting so many kind people. It was especially nice for her to catch up with old friends. She’s already looking forward to coming back!”

Joan, a local resident who attended Priors Hall’s Community Lunch Club, said: “The lunch club has allowed me to meet lots of new people, so I will definitely be coming again in the future. I’m already counting down the days until the next time we come together.”

Carl Turner-Fountain, Activities Coordinator at Anchor’s Priors Hall care home, said: “These events are always a highlight - not just for our residents, but for the wider community too. There’s a real buzz when familiar faces walk through the door, and it’s lovely to see new visitors quickly feel at home.

“You can see how much it means to people to be together, to share stories, and to forge new friendships. These afternoons really remind us of what community means - and why it matters so much here at Anchor’s Priors Hall. We’re already looking forward to the next one!”