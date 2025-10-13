Community safety session to help drive down crime in Northampton

Residents in Parklands, Northampton, received a boost in crime prevention support last month thanks to a successful community safety drop-in session hosted by PCSOs Dan Freeman and Laura Harmer.

Held on Saturday September 13, the event marked another positive step in a series of initiatives backed by Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone, aimed at tackling crime and building safer communities across the county.

During the session, 10 bicycles were security marked and registered on the national BikeRegister database—helping deter theft and improve the chances of recovering stolen property. Residents also received free personal safety packs, which included alarms, bag guards, card defenders and other practical items designed to help people feel and stay safer.

“These community safety sessions are a vital link between officers and the public. Everything we’ve delivered—from vehicle packs to bike marking—has come directly from listening to local people and working together to find practical solutions,” said PCSO Dan Freeman.

PCSOs Dan Freeman and Laura Harmer at the community safety drop-in session.

The initiative builds on earlier work in Eastfield, where PCSOs distributed 500 vehicle crime prevention packs following a community walkabout led by Danielle Stone. That visit brought together local authorities and services to listen directly to residents and identify environmental and security concerns in the area.

The sessions have proven to be more than just a place to pick up safety items—they’ve generated valuable information, and most importantly, strengthened trust and confidence between residents and the force.

Nicola Stephen, Founder of the Parklands Residence Group, said: “I founded the group nearly two years ago to help keep our residents informed and engaged with what’s happening in our local community.

“Over that time, I’ve had the pleasure of working with PCSO Dan Freeman and more recently Laura Harmer. Both have shown genuine support for our area—attending public events, engaging with residents, and consistently making a positive impact. Their involvement is always well received and truly appreciated by those of us who call Parklands home.”

PCSO Dan Freeman with community resident.

A key contribution came from the Emergency Service Cadets, who supported PCSOs in preparing the packs. Their involvement was described as “invaluable” by officers, who praised the cadets’ commitment and enthusiasm.

“None of this would have been possible without the continued involvement of residents and the funding that allowed us to turn consultation into action. On behalf of Laura and myself, I’d like to thank PFCC Danielle Stone for the ongoing support and investment,” PCSO Dan Freeman added.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “Our strategy is rooted in prevention and partnership. By investing in initiatives that empower residents and strengthen local engagement, we’re not only helping to prevent crime—we’re building safer, stronger communities across Northamptonshire.”

Dan and Laura have since hosted further community drop-in sessions in Kingsthorpe, continuing their commitment to proactive engagement and crime prevention.