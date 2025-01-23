Community-led changes to parish boundaries and governance confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Northants residents will vote under updated parish boundaries and governance arrangements in the local elections scheduled for 1 May 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Community Governance Order, confirming changes to local parish boundaries and governance in West Northamptonshire, has now been officially published. This means the changes are finalised and will take effect for the local elections on 1 May 2025, allowing residents to vote within the newly approved arrangements.

The updates follow a year-long Community Governance Review. The review sought input from residents and parish councils to ensure that local governance is fair, effective, and reflective of the area’s growing and evolving communities.

The key updates across the area include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Adjustments to the boundaries between several parishes, such as Boughton and Kingsthorpe, Moulton and Pitsford, and Dodford and Weedon Bec, to better reflect community identities and new developments.

Updates to ward boundaries to improve representation and address population growth.

Parishes like Overstone, Pitsford, Ravensthorpe, Thorpe Mandeville, and West Hunsbury will have revised numbers of councillors to improve local representation.

Councillor Adam Brown, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “With the publication of the Community Governance Order, the changes to parish boundaries and governance arrangements are now finalised. This marks an important step forward in ensuring that local governance keeps pace with the needs of our communities. This process has been shaped by the valuable input of residents and organisations who shared their views throughout the consultation process.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to this review. Your feedback has been key in making decisions that will strengthen representation across West Northants.”

Further information on the Community Governance Review, including detailed maps of the changes and the full Community Governance Order, will be published on the Council’s website in the coming weeks.

For more information, please visit the Community Governance Review page: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/have-your-say/community-governance-review