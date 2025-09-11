Commissioner helps to fund speed limit signs to make roads safer for users in Abington Vale

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has supported new speed limit signs to make a Northampton neighbourhood safer.

Danielle Stone has given a grant of £5,000 to Abington Vale Residents Association to help buy two vehicle activated signs, which light up a message to drivers to remind them of their speed.

Members of the residents’ association applied for the funding from Danielle’s Road Safety Community Fund because they were concerned about the speed vehicles travel through Bridgewater Drive and Billing Road East.

Funding for the signs is a partnership project with Northampton Town Council who have also pledged £2,000 through the Councillor Community Fund.

Abington Vale residents with Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone next to the vehicle activated sign. Photo: OPFCC

Liz Cox, chair of Abington Vale Residents Association, said: “We hope these signs will remind drivers to respect the roads, change their behaviour and lower their speed.

“Both roads where our signs have been placed are really busy, in built-up areas, and are main routes to school for many children.

“This project should benefit not only local people but also a huge number of others who travel through the Abington Vale area.”

Danielle said: “I’ve heard from residents across the county who have shared their concerns about road safety, including issues like poor driving and speeding where they live.

Danielle Stone went along this week to Abington Vale to see how residents felt since the signs went up. Photo: OPFCC

“Investing in important interventions like these speed limit signs in Abington Vale reduces the risk of people being hurt on our roads, which is a top priority of mine.

“Giving road safety grants is a vital part of my role to support a reduction in anti-social driving while empowering communities to work together to promote safer behaviours for all road users.”

Councillor Stephen Hibbert, one of the two town councillors for Weston Favell and Abington Ward, said: “Northampton Town Council is very pleased to support the installation of these new speed indication signs through my Councillor Community Fund.

“Residents have expressed concerns about the speed of vehicles, particularly on Bridgewater Drive and Billing Road East, where traffic levels are high and pedestrians, schoolchildren and other road users are at risk of harm.

“These signs now send a clear message that speeding will not be tolerated in our community. I hope they will encourage drivers to slow down, respect the speed limits, and help to make our roads safer for everyone who lives, works and travels in the area.”

Abington Vale is just one of the areas in recent weeks who have successfully applied for a new speed awareness sign.

The Commissioner has also pledged funding to Kislingbury, Weldon, Woodford, Loddington, Stoke Albany, Barnwell, Wakerley and Blisworth, as part of her promise to enhance road safety.

How do I apply for the Road Safety Community Fund?

The Commissioner is welcoming applications from schools and community groups to apply for road safety funding.

If you’re experiencing parking issues at the school gates or share concerns about speeding in your village or town, then you can apply for a grant between £500 and £5,000 to make improvements where you live.

To apply, see our website or email [email protected] for more information.