Commissioner funds more speed limit signs to prevent Northamptonshire residents from harm

Funding for electronic speed limit signs has been awarded to more areas across the county as part of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s pledge to enhance road safety.

Applicants from Kislingbury, Weldon, Woodford, Loddington, Stoke Albany, Barnwell, Wakerley, Blisworth and Abington Vale have received grant funding from Danielle Stone for new vehicle activated signs.

The applications form part of Danielle’s Road Safety Community Fund.

Kislingbury Parish Council wanted to provide safer roads for its villagers as part of their speed awareness project and received funding to pay for a speed limit sign outside the primary school.

The signs flash at drivers to slow them down.

Chris Payne, Kislingbury Parish Councillor, said: “We have a heavy number of HGVs and cars travelling through the village and we are seeing up to 40 44-tonne lorries an hour coming over the bridge.

“Children are walking to and from school next to this large volume of traffic, which contends with tight bends and various junctions.

“There’s a very good reason for needing to control the speed in the village and the signs definitely slow drivers down when they see them flash.”

Kislingbury Parish councillors Jamie Dye, Sue Deane, Chris Payne and Malcolm Spalding next to the speed reduction sign Danielle’s office helped to fund.

Danielle said: “Through my Big Conversation survey people told me that they don’t always feel safe and rural residents had particular concerns around poor driving.

“It is a priority of mine to improve safety for everyone living, working, and travelling within Northamptonshire.

“Giving road safety grants is an important part of my work to support a reduction in collisions, casualties and anti-social driving on the county’s roads.”

How do I apply for the Road Safety Community Fund?

The Commissioner is welcoming applications from schools and community groups to apply for road safety funding.

If you’re experiencing parking issues at the school gates or share concerns about speeding in your village or town, then you can apply for a grant between £500 and £5,000 to make improvements where you live.

Jane Clowery, office administrator from Weldon Church of England Primary School, received a grant earlier this year to fund Parking Buddies around the school gates.

Jane said: “The application process was quite simple and easy to understand with great guidance. I loved how quickly we got a response. Within two weeks of applying for funding we saw the money in our bank account, it’s a great system.”

There are two grant schemes available from the Commissioner’s office: The Road Safety Fund and the Safe and Sound Communities Fund, which prioritises projects that meet the aims of the Danielle’s Safe and Sound plan.

To apply, see our website or email [email protected] for more information.