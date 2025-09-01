Commissioner funds financial support service for domestic abuse victims

A financial support service for women who have fled domestic abuse in West Northamptonshire has been awarded funding by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for a year-long pilot.

Danielle Stone has given just under £10,000 to EmpowerHER, a Citizens Advice project which will support victims of financial coercion.

Advisors will work together with refuges, foodbanks and housing support teams to identify those in need when the project launches this month.

The money will pay for up to 50 women to receive either one-to-one sessions to help manage debt, vouchers to pay for outstanding utility bills or free services such as legal advice and domestic abuse resources.

Danielle Stone chats to Pat Coomber-Wood, Citizens Advice chief officer for West Northamptonshire

The cash has been awarded by Danielle’s Safe and Sound Communities Fund, which reflects the aims of her five-year public safety plan.

Danielle Stone said: “I want to make sure the grants I hand out make a real impact and this project will be a lifeline to so many.

“Financial support is not just about money, it’s about women in this county feeling safe and having the ability to rebuild their lives.

“Many domestic abuse victims don’t realise what kind of help is available and this project will enable them to access advice in a supportive environment that’s right for them.”

Chief officer Pat Coomber-Wood

Citizen’s Advice plan to use a ‘trauma-informed’ approach to helping victims who are often excluded from traditional services because of fear or distrust of formal organisations.

This means advisors will take time to build trust and confidence with each client before understanding what the right help is for them.

As well as giving money advice, they are also trained to make onward referrals to domestic abuse services, healthcare and housing providers.

The service already helps many vulnerable people access mentoring support but this is the first time they are targeting women in hardship.

“Too many women in our community are being forced to choose between heating their homes and feeding their families,” said Pat Coomber-Wood, chief officer of Citizens Advice West Northamptonshire and Cherwell.

“EmpowerHER will provide not just immediate relief, but also the tools, confidence, and support network women need to regain control of their financial futures.”

To apply for a grant, visit: Safe and Sound Communities Fund – Northamptonshire Police & Fire Commissioner