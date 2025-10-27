Commissioner funds conference in Northampton to help young men challenge misogyny

Workshops to help teachers challenge misogyny among young men are being funded by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Danielle Stone is giving a grant of almost £10,000 to Royal & Derngate to host a conference with parents, teachers and practitioners to confront online culture and the pull of toxic masculinity.

The two-day conference is planned for 17 and 18 of January and forms part of a wider programme of events around the theatre’s performance of Top Gs Like Me.

Top Gs Like Me, written by Samson Hawkins and directed by Jesse Jones, follows the character of Aidan who finds himself wrapped up in the algorithm of ‘Hugo Bang’.

The performance of Top Gs Like Me launches in February at the Royal & Derngate (image credit: Royal & Derngate).

Hugo is a social media personality, influencing young men to become more alpha male.

The Made in Northampton productionlooks at the bigger question of how young men search for their own identity in the digital age.

Danielle Stone said: “The harm caused to victims and society by violence against women and girls is a significant and growing problem and I want to change that.

“This conference will see industry-leading speakers delve into the themes of Top Gs Like Me and equip people who live or work with young men to make a meaningful difference.

“I hope people come away from the conference feeling like they can become positive ambassadors and share their learnings with young people whether that’s at home or in school.”

The programme scheduled for the weekend includes talks from industry leaders such as Beyond Equality, Laura Bates, Nathaniel Cole and South West Grid for Learning who are hosting guided conversation on reframing masculinity.

Continuous professional development sessions are being hosted too – including a safeguarding and child protection refresher course.

And, a podcast, featuring an interview with director Jesse Jones and designer Rebecca Brower, will be made exploring the creation and themes explored in the play.

It will be sent to 42 secondary schools across the county and be a free classroom resource for schools.

Anna Simpson, Schools and Young People Associate at Royal & Derngate said: “Both the play Top Gs Like Me and our Teacher, Parent and Practitioners Conference are an intervention, responding to the national conversation around toxic masculinity, coercive behaviour, and radical online misogyny being fed to young people via social media.

“Feedback from teachers and parents has been about the need for support on understanding and tackling difficult conversations around these ideas in a positive way so they might inoculate our young people from insidious digital influences, and guide them toward healthier, more diverse ideas of masculinity, promoting gender equality, and so benefitting young men and young women across the county.

“We’re delighted to be working with such brilliant organisations, activists, and researchers to achieve this”