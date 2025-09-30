Commissioner and Chief Constable discuss crime reduction on visit to Weston Favell

Danielle and Ivan were shown around on Wednesday (September 24) by the Shopping Centre’s Operations Manager Matt Harrison.

Danielle and Ivan were keen to speak to retailers to find out more about their experiences and offer reassurance, particularly after retailers reported a rise in theft and anti-social behaviour in the area.

During the visit, Danielle and Ivan saw the strong working relationship between Centre Management and the local policing teams in action, while accepting that more work can be done to reassure retailers that their issues are being taken seriously.

Danielle also heard from retailers about the rising trade of stolen goods being sold on in the community.

Danielle said: “It is clear to me that the Centre Management, Police Officers and PCSOs and the retailers in Weston Favell are working together to help tackle some of the problems they are facing. I was shocked at hearing the quantities of stolen good are allegedly then being sold on in the community and I am grateful to the retailers for bringing that to our attention.

“These are issues that need to be solved in partnership. Policing should be at the end of a long line of preventative measures, so we need to continue working with our partners to tackle these problems together.

“These issues aren’t unique to Weston Favell, so that is why I will continue to meet regularly with businesses through my Retail Roundtable, and to support the Chief Constable and his team to ensure that we are doing all we can to help keep retail staff and the community safe.”

The visit to Weston Favell is the latest in an ongoing programme of visits to communities and town centres across the county. Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet said that strong partnerships are vital in creating safer communities.

Ivan said: “What I have heard loud and clear from retailers in Weston Favell is that visibility of neighbourhood officers is crucial to improve their own work environment and their confidence in Northamptonshire Police.

“Delivering strong and effective neighbourhood policing remains a priority for me and I want to continue to work to make sure that my officers are in the right place at the right time, and are able to build the positive relationships they need to serve their local communities.”

Weston Favell Shopping Operations Manager Matt Harrison said: “We remain committed to working closely with the police and our retailers to address challenges and ensure that Weston Favell continues to be a safe and welcoming space for the community.

“Visits like today’s are invaluable in strengthening partnerships and finding practical solutions to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.”

