Comedy for wellbeing in Kettering

By Samantha Kitson
Contributor
Published 29th Sep 2025, 10:57 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 11:04 BST
Our brilliant Creative Minds sessions are back at Kettering Arts Centre this Autumn. Join the creative comedy group for wellbeing, chats, games and ideas for stories, sketches, jokes and poems - anything that gets the laughs!

As part of BrightSparks Arts, the group meets informally at the arts centre based at St Andrew's Church until Tuesday, October 28. Sessions take place from 2.15pm - 3.45pm and no booking is required - just turn up and join in the fun.

Some quotes from our participants -

'That was the best session ever! Simply wonderful. It’s the fact it’s so unstructured and welcoming, makes us all so creative! Thank you.'

Loz Anstey and Rob Gee who run Creative Minds at Kettering Arts Centreplaceholder image
Loz Anstey and Rob Gee who run Creative Minds at Kettering Arts Centre

'I always feel better after coming here.'

'This game is the best of everything: it’s perfect for language and teamwork and confidence.'

The Mayor of Kettering also recently visited the Creative Minds sessions and said what a brilliant time he had with the group and highly recommended it.

For more information about Creative Minds contact [email protected]

Creative Minds, Kettering Arts Centre, St Andrew’s Church, Lindsay Street, Kettering, NN16 8RG.

