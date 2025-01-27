Collingtree Park Care Home launches ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative for the elderly
Open for elderly people who might usually eat alone, you are invited to book a table and enjoy a 3-course meal any weekday. Residents say ‘Fish Friday’ is a firm favourite, but their menu is delicious every day!
The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities. Barchester Healthcare is also behind Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which is a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability to help combat loneliness and enable people to be active and engaged in the communities where the Barchester care homes operate.
Rosalyn James, General Manager at Collingtree Park Care Home, said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, and it is our place in the community to do what we can to combat this. Our doors are always open to new friends of the home.”