Watch them grow

Residents and staff at Collingtree Park Care Home are letting the grass grow this month as they take part in the national No Mow May initiative, supporting bees, butterflies, and biodiversity right on their doorstep.

The care home, located in Collingtree, has paused lawn mowing across its grounds for the month of May to allow wildflowers and grasses to flourish. The initiative not only supports local pollinators but has also become a point of pride and purpose for residents.

General Manager Rosalyn James of Collingtree Park, said “Many of our residents remember a time when wildflower meadows were common. Taking part in No Mow May brings back fond memories and connects us with nature in a meaningful way, It’s a simple step that benefits wildlife and sparks conversation, storytelling, and joy.”

Residents have been enjoying the opportunity to watch the changes unfold outdoors, with some keeping nature journals, photographing wildflowers, and discussing how gardens used to look in their younger years.

Simply beautiful

This move is part of the care home’s broader commitment to creating enriching, environmentally conscious spaces that nurture both people and planet.

No Mow May, launched by the conservation charity Plantlife, encourages gardeners and landowners to lock up their lawnmowers for the month to support struggling pollinators, whose numbers have sharply declined in recent years.

Collingtree Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Collingtree Park provides residential care and dementia care residents from respite care to long term stays.