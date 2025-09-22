Cohesive Society donates two lifesaving defibrillators to local mosques in Northampton

Cohesive Society CIC is proud to announce the donation of two mobile, portable, and easy-to-use defibrillators to two prominent mosques in Northampton: Stimpson Avenue Mosque Baitul Ma’mur Jami Masjid

This important initiative was facilitated in collaboration with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), whose support made the process smooth and community-focused.

During recent visits to the mosques, Cohesive Society management observed that these places of worship welcome large congregations and often extend into multiple rooms within their premises. With hundreds of worshippers and visitors coming together regularly, it became evident that having easily accessible defibrillators could make a vital difference in an emergency.

Recognising this need, Cohesive Society acted swiftly to provide the mosques with defibrillator machines that can be used by anyone with minimal training, offering an extra layer of safety and reassurance for the community.

A Commitment to Community Well-being

This donation reflects Cohesive Society’s unwavering commitment to supporting the health, safety, and well-being of diverse communities in Northampton. The organisation continues to champion projects that strengthen integration, cohesion, and grassroots engagement, particularly among the BAME and wider diverse communities.

Speaking about the initiative, a representative from Cohesive Society said:

“Our mission is to stand alongside communities, ensuring their needs are met in practical and meaningful ways. By providing these defibrillators, we hope to save lives and bring peace of mind to families and worshippers. Cohesive Society will always be at the forefront of promoting well-being, unity, and resilience within our towns and neighbourhoods.”

Cohesive Society CIC extends its gratitude to West Northamptonshire Council for its facilitation, and to the mosque committees for warmly welcoming this gesture for the benefit of their congregations.

This initiative is another step forward in the organisation’s long-standing journey of working with the grassroots of the community to ensure safety, inclusivity, and care for all.