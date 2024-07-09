Cohesive Society CIC launches free digital literacy project for BAME community elders
and live on Freeview channel 276
This project, funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, offers comprehensive training on essential digital skills, helping participants navigate the modern tech world with confidence and independence. The classes will be held twice a week, Mondays and Wednesdays, from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and are free of charge.
Project Highlights:
Computer Basics: Participants will learn how to use a computer, browse the internet, and manage basic digital tasks.
Email Setup and Management: Training on setting up email addresses, reading and writing emails, and using Google Translate for multilingual communication.
Healthcare Access: Guidance on booking hospital and GP appointments online.
Cultural Connection: Techniques to read vernacular newspapers, listen to music, and use YouTube.
Day-to-Day Digital Skills: Assistance with online activities to support daily life and enhance overall digital fluency.
Why This Project Matters:
The main objective of this initiative is to strengthen human resources within the community, reduce dependency on others, and help the elderly manage their day-to-day activities in an increasingly digital world. By improving confidence, eradicating mental isolation, and empowering individuals to take control of their own affairs, Cohesive Society CIC aims to foster a more inclusive and supportive community.
"We are immensely delighted to receive support from the National Lottery Community Fund," said Imran Chowdhury, BEM, founder of Cohesive Society CIC. This funding enables us to provide valuable resources and training to our elders, ensuring they stay connected and confident in today's tech-driven society."
For more information about the project or to register, please contact us at:
Cohesive Society CIC
Room No. 8, Northampton Business Centre
Lower Harding Street, Northampton, NN1 2JL
Tel: 01604 312 140
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.cohesivesociety.org
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.