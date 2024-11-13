Cohesive Society CIC and The General Practice Alliance launch groundbreaking "Health Outreach Session" for the Bangladeshi community in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cohesive Society CIC, a Northampton-based social enterprise dedicated to fostering integration and community cohesion, successfully hosted its first "Health Outreach Session" on November 4 and 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This pioneering two-day event was held at the Cohesive Centre Hub, located at No. 8, Northampton Business Centre, and was organized in partnership with the Social Prescribing team from The General Practice Alliance, Northants.

Tailored specifically for the Bangladeshi community in Northampton, this session marked a significant step towards improving access to healthcare and bridging cultural gaps in health support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outreach session, the first of its kind, was a testament to the active participation and invaluable insights of the Bangladeshi community. The large number of participants engaged in two focus groups designed to help social prescribers understand the unique health challenges faced by this group.

The Community Health Initiative

Their shared vital insights on health concerns including GP appointment difficulties, language barriers, hospital navigation issues, and mental health challenges were instrumental in shaping the summit's discussions on sedentary lifestyle risks, well-being improvement, and methods to reduce social isolation.

This interaction provided essential feedback for the Social Prescribing team, equipping them with a clearer understanding of the community’s health needs and fostering improved healthcare connections.

"We’re incredibly grateful to the Bangladeshi community members for their active and heartfelt participation," said a spokesperson for Cohesive Society CIC. "The turnout and enthusiasm underscored the strong need for health awareness and support within the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This program is set to continue on a monthly basis with separate sessions for men and women, reflecting our commitment to ongoing support and focused outreach."

The Community Health Initiative

As part of their commitment to health equality, Cohesive Society CIC and The General Practice Alliance are not only planning future sessions but also ensuring that this initiative is a continuous process.

These future sessions will address community awareness on critical health issues, including cancer prevention and screening. This ongoing initiative aims to ensure that all communities, regardless of background, receive the health guidance and support they need to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.

Cohesive Society CIC is a Northampton-based social enterprise focused on integrating diverse communities into the wider society, promoting English language proficiency, vocational training, and interfaith collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through events and partnerships like the Health Outreach Session, Cohesive Society strives to create a cohesive and supportive environment where migrant communities can thrive within British culture.

Community Health Challenges

For further information, please contact:

Contact Information of Cohesive Society CIC:

Tele : 01604 312 140 www.cohesivesociety.org