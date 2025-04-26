Cohesive Society and We Are All Human (IBM) host spectacular Eid Reunion

This special Eid Reunion was honoured by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including:

The Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council

The Chairman of Northamptonshire Council

The Mayor of Northampton

The Deputy Lieutenant of Northamptonshire

Representatives from Northamptonshire Police

Local councillors and residents from a broad cross-section of communities

The evening’s highlight was a sumptuous three-course meal, specially prepared under the culinary leadership of the highly acclaimed Champion Chef Mohammad Ali. Renowned for his outstanding culinary artistry and heartfelt dedication to community causes, Chef Ali is an exemplary ambassador for cultural harmony through food. His tireless efforts, supported by his team and the enthusiastic participation of Northampton College students, transformed the evening into a culinary celebration of Eid. His role in orchestrating such a beautiful event is a testament to his passion, professionalism, and community spirit—a huge accolade to him and his entire team.

The event was proudly sponsored and spearheaded by Cohesive Society, whose mission is to promote social cohesion and inter-community bonding, which was at the heart of the evening. Hima, one of the leading voices behind the event and a true champion of community engagement, played a pivotal role in planning, coordinating, and hosting the evening on behalf of Cohesive Society. Her dedication and energy were instrumental in making the night a memorable success.

Speaking on the occasion, Paul Motley, Director of Cohesive Society, remarked:

“This event beautifully reflects our vision – to unite people through shared experiences, cultural celebration, and mutual respect. It’s through such evenings that we lay the foundation for a more cohesive, inclusive society.”

The event received widespread media coverage and was featured across Bangladeshi TV channels, print media, and social media platforms, echoing the joy and pride felt by all those who attended.

Cohesive Society and We Are All Human (IBM) are committed to continuing such meaningful initiatives, utilising food, culture, and shared values to build bridges and strengthen the social fabric of our communities.