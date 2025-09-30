Cobblers players support staff in charity walk across London on Friday

The Northampton Town first team squad are supporting the club's staff in Friday's One Special Walk event.

More than 20 club staff are walking 16 miles across London on Friday, starting at the London Stadium and ending up at Wembley Stadium, supporting two very special charities, SpecialEffect and the Northampton Town Community Trust.

SpecialEffect (charity number 1121004) transform the lives of physically disabled people, and their life-changing work enables people to enjoy video games and technology, fostering inclusion and joy where it is often lacking. Many Cobblers supporters have been helped by their fantastic work.

The Northampton Town Community Trust (charity number 1092502) is the official charity of the Cobblers and uses the unique appeal of Northampton Town Football Club to deliver activities that connect communities and improve people’s lives. This work has been recognised with numerous awards over the last few years, including the European More Than Football Award for the club's Tackling Loneliness project reaching out to those in need of support through the Covid 19 pandemic.

Northampton Town players

While on Friday, the first team squad will be going through final preparations ahead of the Port Vale game, a number of the players have sponsored the walkers ahead of the challenge.

"While we can't be there ourselves, we are really pleased to support the club staff who are walking," said skipper Sam Hoskins.

"Two great charities are being supported by the walk. As players we really appreciate the support we get from the club staff behind the scenes every day, we see how hard the staff work and this is an opportunity for us to show that appreciation by supporting two really good causes.

"As players we know just how embedded the club is in the local community and how together everyone at the club is, that helps create a very good environment and as players we are pleased to offer our support to all of the walkers."

Chief Executive James Whiting added: "I know the staff would like to thank the players for their support. We often speak of the strong connection both within the club and also with the local community and this really illustrates that. To have so many staff willing to take on this challenge to help two very special charities is great, and I know the walkers really appreciate the support from the players."

The club would also like to thank partners Country Lion who are providing transport to help the walkers reach the starting point and to bring the walkers home again in the evening.

Supporters can sponsor the walkers at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/onespecialwalkntfc