Cobblers Christmas toy campaign brings joy to Northamptonshire children

The Northampton Town Football Club Christmas Toy Campaign, which ran from November 27th to December 9th was a huge success.

This campaign was created to bring festive cheer to children in need. The club saw an incredible amount of support from the local community, with generous donations of brand-new toys for children of all ages.

The toys collected were distributed to three local charities: Northamptonshire Children's Trust, Rainbows, and the Northampton Children's Hospital, bringing smiles to hundreds of young faces this holiday season. Fans, residents, and businesses came together to drop off their toy donations at Sixfields.

The campaign proved to be a success, with a wide variety of toys donated, ranging from games and educational toys for younger children to books and sports equipment for older kids. The club is extremely proud to have facilitated such a positive community initiative, ensuring that children in need will receive a gift this Christmas.

Cobblers Christmas Toy Campaign

“We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity of the Northampton community, our fans, and our partners,” said James Corrigan, Commercial Director of Northampton Town Football Club. “This has been a fantastic initiative, and it’s heart-warming to see so many people come together to help bring joy to children in need this Christmas. We are incredibly thankful to everyone who donated toys and supported the campaign. It’s a privilege for us to give back to the children in our local community.”

Northampton Town is incredibly grateful to everyone who played a part in the success of the campaign. A special thank you goes to AIT Home Delivery for their support in transporting the toys, Cawley's for generously providing the bins, Persimmon Homes for their generous toy donation, A M Water for their help with delivering, and Hawsons for assisting with sorting the toys, all while also contributing a significant number of toys themselves.

Additionally, we are thankful to BEES, Safe & Secure, Northants FA, Jim Rosenthal, Ash Planning Ltd, Collective13 Clothing, members of the Cobblers Business Club for their kind toy donations. The campaign would not have been possible without the support and commitment of all these partners.

The toys collected through the campaign were distributed to reach the children in time for Christmas. The club is proud to have played a role in spreading the holiday Cobblers cheer. Thank you to everyone involved.