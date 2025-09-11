Cobblers chairman to lead staff team on charity walk across London

Northampton Town Chairman Kelvin Thomas

Northampton Town Football Club are teaming up with the amazing SpecialEffect charity in their challenge to stride across London in a day to raise funds for the fantastic work that SpecialEffect do, as well as supporting the club's own community work!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The One Special Walk 2025 takes place on Friday 3 October, a 25km East-West route that stretches right across Greater London, from the London Stadium all the way to Wembley Stadium!

Led by Chairman Kelvin Thomas, Chief Executive James Whiting and Director Jim Rosenthal and Northampton Town Community Trust Chief Executive Phill Smith, a team of club staff are joining around 500 other walkers to help SpecialEffect level the playing field for people with physical disabilities as well as raising money for the club's own Northampton Town Community Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SpecialEffect are a very special charity transforming the lives of people with physical challenges right across the world through their innovative use of technology to help those in need of support. Many of those to benefit from their fantastic work are Cobblers supporters and their families. Kelvin Thomas and Jim Rosenthal are Vice Presidents of the charity, and the club are aiming to help the charity raise £100,000 through the One Special Walk event, as well as supporting the club's own Community Trust.

Money raised through the club team will be split between the two charities, and the Cobblers Chairman said it should be a very special day.

"Jim and I are proud and privileged to be Vice Presidents of such a fantastic charity," he said.

"We have seen first hand the different SpecialEffect can make, and the way they help people in need and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also know how much fantastic work the Northampton Town Community Trust does and how much of a difference the club makes to the lives of people in Northamptonshire.

"We are delighted that we have put a big staff team together to take part in what will be a challenging but very enjoyable and worthwhile event."

Anyone who wishes to sponsor the staff team can do so via https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/onespecialwalkntfc

To find out more about the fantastic work that SpecialEffect does, please visit https://www.specialeffect.org.uk/ while to learn more about the Northampton Town Community Trust, please see ntfccommunity.co.uk

Any supporters who would like to join the club team for the event should please email [email protected]