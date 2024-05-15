Close encounters of the furry kind
The home was visited by Coco the puppy, Bernard the Bearded Dragon and many rabbits and guinea pigs who caused a great deal of excitement. All of the residents enjoyed the visit, they petted and fed the animals who seemed to appreciate meeting their new friends.
Lucia says: “The animals have had a wonderful afternoon! I don’t think they have ever had so much attention! It was lovely to see the residents getting so much pleasure from the visit.”
General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “All our residents are fascinated by animals so we were delighted that all of them were able to visit. It was brilliant to be able to ask Lucia questions about working with the animals and what it is like to look after them. We loved hearing all about their different personalities.”