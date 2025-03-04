Click Antiques & Vintage celebrates 5 years in Northampton
Since opening its doors in February 2020, the family-run business has become a cherished destination for antique enthusiasts and collectors alike.
Located at 2-8 Moore Street, Kingsley, Northampton, NN2 7HX, Click Antiques & Vintage offers a diverse array of treasures, from Georgian period antiques to retro items from the 1970s. The emporium houses over 50 traders, each bringing a unique selection of collectibles, ensuring that visitors always discover something special.
The past five years have been marked by significant milestones for Click Antiques & Vintage. Notably, the shop has been featured five times on BBC Two's "Celebrity Antiques Road Trip," highlighting its prominence in the antique community. Owners Claire Wallace-Sims and Nick Smith remarked on the exposure, stating, "It's extraordinarily good for business. National TV makes a massive difference. It's a showcase for the shop."
Customer satisfaction has always been at the heart of Click Antiques & Vintage's mission. The emporium boasts an impressive 4.7-star rating based on 176 reviews, reflecting its commitment to affordable prices and excellent customer service. One reviewer noted, "Lovely staff, very accommodating. Fairly priced stock and real antiques."
To commemorate this 5-year milestone, Click Antiques & Vintage invites the Northampton community and beyond to visit and explore its extensive collection.
The emporium is currently closed for a remodeling, reopening on Saturday 8th March, otherwise it's open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM, and Sunday from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Visitors can expect a warm welcome in a spacious, light-filled environment that is both wheelchair and dog-friendly.
For more information, visit https://clickantiques.co.uk/ or follow them on Facebook at Click Antiques & Vintage.
Join us in celebrating five wonderful years at Moore Street. Discover the past and find your next treasure at Click Antiques & Vintage.
Click Antiques & Vintage
2-8 Moore Street
Kingsley, Northampton, NN2 7HX
Phone: 01604 600782
Email: [email protected]