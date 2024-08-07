Cleaning business leaders take on charity challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton-based business leaders are putting their bodies on the line to raise money for charity this autumn.

Mark Nice and Andy Whiting, of Brackmills-based business Spinaclean, will aim to accomplish five gruelling challenges in just 5 days to raise money Cancer Research UK and local Northampton autism charity En-Fold.

This September, they’ll attempt a kayak across Windermere, a demanding two-loop 32-mile cycle ride around Coniston Water, a dramatic whitewater raft through Snowdonia, zoom down the fastest zip line in the world and finish atop Snowdon (Yr Wfddfa). All in just five days.

Andy: “We’re not exactly in peak physical condition, so doing all 5 of these challenges in 5 days could be considered crazy. But it’s all for great causes and we’d LOVE to raise thousands for both charities.”

Andy and Mark training at Rushden Lakes

With an estimated 3m people in the UK living with the disease, it’s likely we all know someone who is living with, has beaten or been taken from us by cancer. Both Andy and Mark want to play their part in supporting the amazing fundraising that goes into researching and treating cancer as well as supporting people with cancer so have chosen Cancer Research UK as their first charity.

They also want to highlight and raise funds for local Northampton organisation En-Fold, which supports people with autism and has been instrumental in making the lives of people with autism in the area better, whether that’s through advice, signposting or day to day support. Andy knows firsthand how essential organisations like En-Fold are to the lives of people with autism as his nephew Sam has ASD.

If you’d like to follow Andy and Mark’s training, the challenges themselves or donate to their causes, please visit our justgiving.com page.

About skyVac Expedition 2024

