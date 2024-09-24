Claret Mountaineers have raised over £30,000 for Northampton Town Community Trust projects

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Claret Mountaineers have raised over £30,000 in support of the Northampton Town Community Trust

After completing four challenges in the last four years, the group will return next summer for the biggest challenge yet.

On Saturday 17th August, the Claret Mountaineers completed their 2024 Jurassic Coast challenge of a 12 and 23-mile journey respectively from Corfe Castle to Lulworth Cove. 28 participants from various Northampton Town Community Trust programmes ranging from Pan-disability, Walking Football, Fit Cobblers, and NHS Health Checks took part. This year there were many more new faces but also a change of scenery from a mountain range to a coastal path.

Since 2021, the Claret Mountaineers have raised a total of £33,730.34 all of which has gone back into the community to support the funding of the Health & Wellbeing, Disability and Women & Girls Departments. Over 500 people have benefitted from the fundraising of which has gone towards the cost of facilities, kit, equipment, and funding course places.

The 2024 Claret Mountaineers fundraisers

The Claret Mountaineers would like to thank Piroto Labelling, GSI Insurance, Tojo Building services, PJ Dolman landscaping, Homes 2 inspire & BTS UK on being this year’s sponsors, supporting the 2024 challenge.

Akshay Mistry the Health & WellbeingOfficer said: “This has to be one of the toughest challenges we’ve done so far, it’s been the longest distance covered and this particular path we chose has seen us cover the elevation two and half times that of Scafell Pike which we climbed last year.”

Ian McFarlene, a debut Claret Mountaineer said: “I have to say I never felt like a first timer, everyone was very welcoming and easy to chat with. Only since joining the group did I realise how much work goes into the Northampton Town Community Trust’s programmes, health and disability especially.”

Also joining the group was Travis who recently completed his 30kg weight loss journey through the Fit Cobblers programme. Travis is one of the participants who originally joined the Community Trust's multi disability football club in his teenage years. Over the last few years, he’d become less active, had an unhealthy diet and wasn’t socially engaging with many of his peers apart from the Friday sessions with Russell. Since joining Fit Cobblers, he upped his step count, lost the weight he's been wanting to and found a challenge in joining the Claret Mountaineers for the 12-mile hike and his toughest activity he’s ever done and he finished the challenge in 10 hours.

Now with the 2024 challenge over the planning for the fifth challenge and 5-year anniversary begins. If you’d like to get involved in taking part, please contact Akshay Mistry at [email protected]