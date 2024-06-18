CIWM Past President, Dr Adam Read, recognised in King’s Birthday Honours List

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM), which is based in Northampton, has announced that its Past President, and current Trustee and Fellow, Dr Adam Read MBE, has been recognised with a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours List 2024 for services to advancing the waste and resources agenda.

A leading figure in the waste and recycling sector, Adam has worked tirelessly to support the advancement of the resources and waste management sector, helping it to transition from its traditional roots to assume a vital position at the heart of the emerging circular economy, and a fundamental role in the value chain supporting decarbonisation across multiple sectors and industries.

In his presidential year, Adam focussed on championing the skills needed to adequately resource the sector for the future, with his presidential report providing much needed guidance for this rapidly evolving sector as it transitions to more circular solutions. Since his presidency, Adam has continued to advance the skills agenda, volunteering as Chair of the CIWM Skills for the Future Working Group, and as Chair of the waste and resource management task and finish group (part of the UK Government’s Green Jobs Delivery Group).

A member of CIWM for almost 30 years, his extensive voluntary work for the organisation has also included sitting on and chairing regional committees and membership of the Climate Emergency Strategic Expert Group, which recently published a paper highlighting the vital role the sector can play in mitigating climate change.

Adam’s enthusiasm and desire to position the sector at the forefront of the carbon reduction and climate change agenda has seen him mentor and support hundreds of CIWM members and young professionals coming into our industry. He has also taken up numerous guest speaking opportunities at schools and universities, helping young people to understand the need for more effective resource management and promoting the varied career opportunities that exist within this dynamic sector. Adam spent 7 years researching and publishing his PhD on waste management policy failure at Kingston University, which is where his love of teaching, training and mentoring first came to light.

Commenting on the news, CIWM’s CEO, Sarah Poulter, said: ‘Adam’s recognition is extremely well deserved, and I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate and personally thank him for his service to CIWM and the wider sector. Adam is a natural leader, a fact that was reflected in his efforts to ensure that CIWM and the waste and resources agenda was properly represented during COP26. His commitment to green skills and diversity, together with his passion for promoting the sector to employees of the future, is unparalleled, and we look forward to continuing to benefit from his experience and enthusiasm for many years to come.’

Adam’s distinguished professional career has seen him hold a number of senior roles at global strategic, environmental and engineering consultancies including Ricardo, before joining SUEZ recycling and recovery UK in 2017, where he is Chief Sustainability & External Affairs Officer. A member of the company’s senior management team, Adam has responsibility for central government and stakeholder engagement and liaison, thought leadership, sustainability reporting and performance, and communications.

