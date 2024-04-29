Cif teams up with Northampton Town FC Community Trust and Cole Palmer to get more kids on the pitch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cif is on a mission to inspire on-pitch confidence in young people through the restoration and recirculation of pre-loved football boots and create new opportunities for the next generation of players.

The Re-Kicks initiative is fronted by one of England football’s brightest stars: Cole Palmer. Growing up in one of Manchester’s most deprived areas, Palmer wants to help alleviate the various challenges faced by budding players and inspire them to fall in love with the beautiful game.

Cif is playing the through ball for football fans across the country, helping more young players take to the pitch during these difficult times. Ten charity organisations linked to SPFL, EFL and Premier League football clubs are opening their doors and providing collection points, where supporters are encouraged to drop-off their old boots or order a pre-paid postage bag from the Cif website. Following a deep and effective cleaning from Cif Cream, the revamped boots will be ready for their new owners just in time for the 2024/25 footy season.

Cole Palmer cleans football boots using Cif for new Re-Kicks initiative

New research from Cif and Sported, a UK-based charity championing the importance of community sports, revealed that 84% of Sported’s grassroot groups find young players are less likely to participate in sports because they don’t have the right kit1.

Wearing the right gear impacts young players’ confidence as they feel the need to ‘fit in’ with their teammates. Alice Frankel from The Dalgarno Trust, one of Sported’s group leaders revealed “Without the right kit, children feel intimidated to join in, embarrassed in front of peers and less likely to play as they will not be able to perform as they wish to”.1

The increasingly large price tag attached to sportswear can create an obstacle for hopeful players, particularly as children are constantly out-growing clothes and shoes. A staggering 98% of groups revealed that the cost of specialised footwear, such as football boots, is a cost-of-living challenge for families1.

Ygor Santos, Fan Engagement Officer at Northampton Town FC Community Trust, says: “We deliver sessions in all areas of Northampton and have seen first-hand how young peoples’ access to kit can be a barrier to playing football. We’re buzzing to be a part of the Cif Re-Kicks initiative to help to get more young players on board with the sport.”

By enlisting the support of Northampton Town FC Community Trust and further professional football clubs, their charity arms and non-profit organisations, the initiative will tap into their various networks to identify those that are most in need.

Neha Vaidya, Cif Brand Manager, says: “At Cif we pride ourselves on offering a versatile and effective cleaning product and we’re proud that one of its 101 uses is helping tackle a prominent issue in sports and football. Together with Cole Palmer, we want to instil a new lease of confidence in young people, inspiring them to lace up their revamped boots and get out on the pitch, as well as showing how easy it is to give your shoes a new life using Cif Cream.”

To help level the playing field for young players with your own boot donations – or to learn if you are eligible to receive a pair of boots - head to the Cif website. You will be able to find more information, including the full list of donation points and football organisations taking part as well as how to order a free, pre-paid postage bag.