Churchill Living invites local over 60s to summer parties in Brackley and Towcester

To celebrate the beautiful summer weather, Churchill Living is inviting local over 60s to come and enjoy a Summer Party at its local developments, taking place from 2-4pm at Ellesmere Lodge in Brackley on Wednesday 16th July, and Watling Lodge in Towcester on Wednesday 23rd July.

Visitors who attend these events can enjoy a summer’s afternoon of live music in the attractive communal grounds, as well as Pimm’s, ice cream and a friendly atmosphere. There will also be the opportunity to meet apartment Owners who are already living there and hear their first-hand experience of the benefits of independent living with Churchill.

Churchill’s Divisional Sales & Marketing Director David Meachem said: “Our Summer Parties are the perfect opportunity for local people to come and experience the fun and sociable lifestyle that comes with downsizing to a new Churchill apartment. We’ll have a host of treats and great entertainment on offer, as well as the chance to meet our friendly sales team and hear about all the ways we can support a smooth and hassle free move. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to join us and see for themselves the wonderful friendly community atmosphere we have on offer at our local developments.”

Churchill Living's Watling Lodge, Towcester

Churchill Living’s local developments offer stylish and energy-efficient one and two bedroom retirement apartments boasting spacious rooms throughout and available to buy now. Considerately designed with the over 60s in mind, the apartments come with the benefits of a sociable Owners’ Lounge, a Guest Suite for friends and family to stay, a Lodge Manager to oversee things, and a 24-hour emergency Careline service. The apartments are proving popular with local over 60s looking to make the most of the independence, security, friendship and peace of mind on offer.

Why not bring along a friend and book your place at one of these events by calling 0800 077 3256 or visiting churchill-living.co.uk.