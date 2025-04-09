Church leaders back global fundraising appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Methodist Church leaders are encouraging people to take part in this year's Christian Aid Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The President and Vice-President of the Methodist Conference are encouraging people to join in with a major charity appeal to help communities around the world.

Christian Aid Week - from May 11-17 – sees supporters from all over the UK come together to find different ways of raising funds and awareness for the work of the organisation’s local partners, empowering communities around the world to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every year, during this appeal, people across Britain and Ireland have seven days to make a difference and support their global neighbours, in a celebration of hope for a fairer world. There are many ways to raise funds from cream teas and car washes to bake sales and bike rides – and for those feeling especially active, Christian Aid’s 70K in May challenge.

The Revd Helen Cameron

The Revd Helen Cameron is President of the Methodist Conference, and also the Chair of the Northampton District and the Nottingham and Derby District, Moderator of the Free Churches Group and President of Churches Together in England.

She said: “The work of Christian Aid in alleviating poverty globally is more important than ever. I wonder if you could consider using this spring season to plant seeds and nurture young plants that could be sold to raise funds for Christian Aid?

“It doesn’t have to be growing your plants, it could be anything you enjoy making. I am supporting Christian Aid Week because I believe this to be a good way not just to speak of loving my neighbour – but to act and make love real.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carolyn Godfrey is Vice-President of the Methodist Conference and also the District Safeguarding Officer covering the Darlington and Newcastle Districts as well as a local preacher.

The Revd Helen Cameron is President of the Methodist Conference, and also the Chair of the Northampton District and the Nottingham and Derby District, Moderator of the Free Churches Group and President of Churches Together in England.

She said: “I gladly support the work of Christian Aid, which continues to be a beacon of hope for communities around the world facing poverty, injustice, and crisis. Christian Aid’s focus on addressing the root causes of inequality—whether through climate justice, advocating for human rights, or supporting local communities in the face of disasters—shows their dedication to creating a more just and compassionate world.”

Money raised during Christian Aid Week will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

This year, the charity – which is marking its 80th anniversary – is focussing its flagship appeal on work in Guatemala, in Central America, where climate change is causing the seasons to intensify and shift erratically. As a result, farming communities have to battle severe floods and, more recently, ferocious heatwaves. Water sources are drying up and vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the challenges families are facing, the unstoppable power of hope drives people to look for ways to push back.

Carolyn Godfrey, Vice President of the Methodist Conference

Christian Aid has been working with organisations like, Coordinación de ONG y Cooperativas, to offer training and tools so farmers can diversify and grow more resilient crops, build water recycling systems, and create organic fertiliser.

To find out more about projects like these and how to get involved in Christian Aid Week, visit www.christianaid.org.uk.