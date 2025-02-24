Church in the Park in Abington unveils new interactive art installation in support of the Hope Centre

Prototype 'post box' created by the Hope Centre woodwork group for the Abington Church art project.

The Church of St. Peter & St. Paul in Abington Park is proud to announce the launch of ‘Tree of Hope’, a new charity art project designed to raise awareness and foster community support for individuals facing hardship. This interactive project will be launched at the church’s Mothering Sunday service on March 30th, 2025.

Well known locally for its art displays in the grounds of the church, Abington Church has partnered with the Northampton Hope Centre’s ‘Hope in the Community’ woodworking workshop to bring a new project life. Designs visualised and drawn by guests at the Hope Centre are being brought to life by Builder and designer Bob Keal from Bob’s Barn Creations.

The 'Tree of Hope' will be displayed in the church garden and spanning seven months will evolve through community participation. Members of the public will be encouraged to contribute to the installation by writing ‘messages of hope’ on handcrafted wooden leaves and ribbons. The project will finish at the church’s Harvest service in the autumn, the tree becomming a visual display of compassion and empathy for those in the community who may be struggling. The Hope Centre’s craft and woodworking groups will be actively maintaining the project, collecting and sharing messages with guests at the Hope Centre, to give them a sense of connection and well-being.

Revd. Jun Kim, the church’s Rector said – “The Tree of Hope will be a living testament to the love and compassion in our community and the hope of our faith in God.”

Melissa who leads the church’s community and outreach committee said – “We will be inviting everyone to share messages of hope to remind us that everyone is precious, no matter their status and title. We need everyone to live with dignity and hope in order for our community to have hope and dignity.”

The full reveal of the Tree of Hope installation will take place during the Mothering Sunday service, 10 am on March 30th, 2025, at Abington Church.

Since its founding, the Northampton Hope Centre has been dedicated to empowering individuals facing homelessness and hardship. Through skill-building workshops, life-skill programs, and compassionate support services, the Hope Centre helps individuals regain independence and rebuild their lives with dignity and purpose.

If you or someone you know are facing homelessness or struggling with hardship, including food hardship, addiction, mental health or debt problems please visit the Hope Centre’s website for information about their services. www.northamptonhopecentre.org.uk