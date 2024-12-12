Christmas comes early to youth community groups thanks to Northampton Town Council funding

Three community groups supporting children and young people in Northampton received an early Christmas present this month when they were awarded a grant from Northampton Town Council’s Councillor Community Fund.

The fund is open to applicants with the support of their ward councillor for projects and events costing up to £2,000 that will enhance the economic, social and environmental wellbeing of their local area.

Wagonik Intergracyjny Autism Support Group helps Polish children and young people living in the Northampton area with Autistic Spectrum Disorder, by delivering specialist education sessions at the Camp Hill Community Centre.

Their Family Christmas Day on 8th December was open to all 120 group members and offered Christmas themed activities, traditional Christmas food, and a Santa’s grotto experience. £1,900 was awarded from Cllr Walter Tarasiewicz’s community fund.

Members of the Wagonik Intergracyjny Autism Support Group at their Family Christmas Day.

Sabina Bielinska, Secretary at Wagonik Integracy, said: “The event was a unique opportunity for SEN children to have a beautiful Christmas experience with their families and other children they know from Wagonik’ s monthly sessions.

“Children and parents have already made friends at Wagonik sessions so they felt very comfortable on the day and they would not have this Christmas experience elsewhere. We are very grateful for the support of Northampton Town Council.”

Free2Talk received £900 of grant funding from Cllr Matthew McNicholas for two Christmas trips to Soccer Shack and ten pin bowling for around 40 children and young people between the ages of 8 – 18 who attend the Kings Heath Youth Club.

The trips are a welcome boost as the club’s weekly sessions currently take place outside, because the club does not have a building to operate from due to the Kings Heath centre being condemned.

Craig Shana, Lead Youth Worker at Free2Talk, said: “These trips provide a much-needed opportunity for the young people in our community to experience a positive, team-oriented environment that they rarely have access to.

“Given their recent dedication to self-improvement through consistent participation in the youth club, this is an important way to acknowledge their progress and motivate them to continue their journey toward positive community involvement.”

The 46th Northampton Scout Group, attended by children and young people from the communities of Overstone Lodge, Rectory Farm, Blackthorn, Cherry Lodge and the surrounding eastern estates of Northampton enjoyed a pantomime trip to The Old Savoy on 10th December to watch Peter Pan.

Northampton Town Councillor Keith Delamere-Holland, who represents the Rectory Farm Ward, gave £500 towards the cost of tickets for 50 children and young people from his Councillor Community Fund.

Cllr Delamere-Holland said: “The Scouts meet in my ward and draw young people from the area. I recognise the skills young people learn and experiences they have through this group that help positively shape young minds to be better members of our community.

“Every councillor on the town council has a grant pot each year to help groups and projects within their community, so I would urge people to get in touch with us if they have an idea they would like some support with.”

The town council also offers a General Community Grants scheme, open to local groups, charities and organisations whose objectives benefit a greater proportion of Northampton rather than specific areas and a Climate Change Grant scheme, for projects that aims to combat the impact of global warming locally.

For more information on all of the town council’s grant schemes, please visit: https://www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/grants