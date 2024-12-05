Christmas activities to move inside due to extreme weather forecast this weekend

A day of Christmas activities planned for Northampton Market Square on Saturday, 7 December, will relocate to the Grosvenor shopping centre due to extreme weather conditions forecast for the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has partnered with Northampton BID and Northampton Town Council (NTC) to ensure that festive fun continues in the town centre, and all acts originally booked for the Market Square will now perform in the Grosvenor Centre as part of Northampton BID’s Grotto event from 11am to 3pm. Should the weather improve, performers will venture onto the Market Square, which will be open as usual, to bring Christmas cheer to visitors.

Acts will include playful elves performing stilt-walking, juggling, and face-painting, bringing smiles to all. A mischievous, Grinch-inspired character will also make an appearance, offering picture-perfect moments as they spread holiday cheer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Northampton Town Council has cancelled their event at Becket’s Park, also scheduled for 7 December. The council is working closely with acts and vendors to explore the possibility of them joining the Market Square events on either 14 or 21 December, enhancing the festive offer for residents and visitors.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Discussions are also underway around relocating the ice rink originally planned for Becket’s Park to Northampton Market Square in January, with further details to be announced soon.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “The safety and wellbeing of our residents, visitors, and performers is our top priority which is why we’ve made the decision to move this Saturday’s festive activities indoors. This ensures everyone can still enjoy the holiday spirit in a warm, sheltered environment.

“We’re delighted to be working closely with the Grosvenor Centre, Northampton BID, and Northampton Town Council to keep the festivities alive. This collaboration not only ensures a fantastic experience for families but also supports our local businesses and traders, especially on Small Business Saturday, which highlights the importance of shopping locally and celebrating the contributions of small businesses in our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to welcoming everyone this Saturday and invite residents to join us for our upcoming festive events on 14 and 21 December, and potentially for the ice rink in January.”

See more information about upcoming festive events in Northampton Market Square on the council website at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/christmas-magic-northamptons-market-square