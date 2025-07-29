Child Development Centre at NGH made more welcoming thanks to Northamptonshire Health Charity

Thanks to generous donors and supporters, Northamptonshire Health Charity has funded the transformation of two key clinic rooms at the Child Development Centre (CDC) at Northampton General Hospital.

These spaces are regularly used by children and young people attending assessments and therapy sessions. The improvements are designed to make the rooms calmer, more welcoming, and less clinical, helping to ease anxiety and create a better experience for children and their families.

The Red Room is used primarily for assessing preschool children, while the Psychology Room provides a space for psychology appointments and is also used as a secondary waiting area for school-age children.

NGH and NHC teams at the opening of the new room at the Child Development Centre

Over £9,000 was granted by the charity to enhance the Red Room and the Psychology Room.

“We’d like to thank Estates and Northamptonshire Health Charity for supporting our project to enhance two rooms at the Child Development Centre,” said Jane Smith, Lead Neurodevelopmental Practitioner at NGH. “One room is now a more welcoming space for pre-school children, parents and staff, while the other offers a more mature environment for older children attending assessments or appointments. The changes have made a real difference, with lots of positive feedback from families and staff.”

Working in partnership with the hospital’s estates team, the rooms were repainted white to provide a neutral base, and the funding from Northamptonshire Health Charity enabled further enhancements to the furnishings and overall feel of the spaces.

This grant marks the first step in a wider vision to improve all five clinic rooms and the entrance hall at the CDC. Now that the Red Room and Psychology Room have been completed as exemplar spaces, the charity continues to welcome donations to help fund the remaining rooms as well as other areas across the hospitals.

The forrest room at NGH's CDC

Alison McCulloch, the charity’s Head of Expenditure and Impact, said, “We’re proud to have funded this important project, helping to make a real difference for children and families who rely on services at the Child Development Centre. Thank you to everyone who donates and fundraises for Northamptonshire Health Charity for helping to make projects like this possible.”

To fund out more about how Northamptonshire Health Charity enhances NHS care in your community visit www.nhcharity.co.uk.