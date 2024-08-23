Chickens and sunflowers delight care home residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering are embracing the great outdoors, while the weather is nice trips to ‘The Green Patch Community Garden’ based in Kettering are a must.

The day started with a lovely look around the fabulous 2.5 acre site, a meditation and yoga session along with Tai Chi were underway, with people of all abilities joining in.

The residents picked fresh blackberries and were thrilled to be a part of the community garden session, the sunflowers were out in full bloom and were a huge hit with the residents. The poly tunnels were bursting with home grown produce that got the residents talking and fully engaged in learning about the different varieties of vegetables.

A walk around the Harmony Garden was delightful with the beautiful sights, sounds and smells of nature, it certainly touched all senses. The chickens reminded residents of times past and so to be up close and spend quality time with the chickens was very important for all.

Residents enjoying the amazing display of sunflowers

Resident Pat said, “I love being outside in the fresh air, seeing everyone out, the chickens, the sunflowers, it is so nice to get out and stay active, keeps the mind going, I just love it.”

General Manager Marvellous at Elm Bank said: “The Green Patch Community Gardens, provide an amazing link for the residents to continue to engage in the local community. Our residents have expressed their wishes to be out in nature, mixing with the local community and The Green Patch Community Gardens provide so much for our residents right on our doorstep and we are looking forward to a building a great relationship.”