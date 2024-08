Cheese & Wine evening at Brampton View Care Home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents and guests at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton enjoyed a night of grins with an in-house cheese & wine tasting that took place at the home. Sampling from a selection of wines and cheese, residents were able to try the different flavours and learn the different notes and blends, including floral and fruity distils, to zesty, bitter and earthy combinations. The evening was topped off with music from Raw Divas Theatre Productions.

The cheese & wine spread was put on by the home for the local community alongside the residents and staff. Members of the community joined for the evening and also provided a chance to tour the facilities available.

General Manager, Mo Masedi said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful evening with the live entertainment and refreshments. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Brampton View Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

One resident said “We had lots of fun dancing all evening and enjoying the cheese and wine selection. It was great to meet members of the local community too.”