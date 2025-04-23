Charity’s Open Day in Northampton is an opportunity to find out more about their services

Aimie at The William and Patricia Venton Centre in Northampton.

Age UK Northamptonshire’s Information & Advice Team will be on hand to answer questions about benefits entitlements and explain how they can help older people make a claim for Attendance Allowance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Advisers can also provide information on accessing services from Adult Social Care or help people identify their housing options. Visitors can meet the managers from the charity’s three Day Centres in Northampton, Towcester and Kettering and find out what a typical day at the centre can be like.

“Come and visit the recently refurbished William and Patricia Venton Centre, York Road, NN1 5QJ, in the heart of Northampton to find out more about our services,” says Day Care Assistant Aimie Boyd. “We’ll be open 11am to 1pm on Friday 25th April for local residents to drop in and find out how we can help them and their family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone thinking of volunteering, but is not sure whether it would suit them, can have a chat with the Volunteers Coordinator. The charity has a surprising variety of volunteering roles that would suit people of all ages.

If you’re not able to make it on Friday plenty of information about the charity can be found on their website at www.ageuknorthants.org.uk or call 01604 611200.