Charity urgently seeking 15 volunteer puppy trainers in Northampton

National deaf charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is calling on dog lovers in Northampton to volunteer as puppy trainers, helping to meet the growing demand for hearing dogs as deafness rates continue to rise. The charity has an urgent need for at least 15 more volunteer dog trainers in the area.

Around one in three people in the UK are now deaf, have hearing loss or tinnitus, according to the RNID. Many of these people struggle to take part in conversations – even with friends and family, leading to social withdrawal, isolation and an increased risk of anxiety and depression.

In addition, the fear of missing important and often life-saving sounds, such as smoke and fire alarms, intruder alarms, the alarm clock and even baby monitors, can leave deaf people feeling vulnerable and unsafe.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, which trains dogs to alert deaf people to these important sounds, relies on a nationwide network of dedicated volunteers to help train puppies that will go on to transform a deaf person’s life.

Michelle Hardwick with her hearing dog George.

When fully trained, hearing dogs not only provide practical assistance to deaf people, but also offer lots of love and emotional support and help reduce isolation and loneliness, which many deaf people experience.

Michelle Hardwick from Kingsthorpe is a Matron in the Neonatal Unit at Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust. Michelle began losing her hearing during her nursing training and, as it worsened, daily life became increasingly isolating.

“I had a cochlear implant fitted in 2020, but without it, I can’t hear a thing. My husband is a paramedic, so if he was working nights, I was scared. I knew I wouldn’t hear the smoke alarm if there was a fire. I was always on hyper-alert, trying to listen for sounds – and that was exhausting.

“Socialising became overwhelming, and in the end, I withdrew.”

Mark Innes with his Hearing Dogs puppy-in-training Ivan.

Michelle was partnered with her hearing dog George in 2024 and says she can’t find the words to explain how he has changed her life.

“George gives me security, companionship, and independence - alerting me to sounds like fire alarms and easing my anxiety. He’s my lifeline.

“He’s loved at work, where he proudly wears his ‘Chief Matron’ badge. He’s taught me to embrace my deafness, rather than be embarrassed by it.”

“I feel secure and he gives me a sense of purpose – I trust him and he trusts me.”

Mark Innes and his wife Joan from Moulton became volunteer puppy trainers after initially arranging to take their grandchildren for a tour of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People’s southern training centre.

"Although the tour dates didn’t align with our grandchildren’s schedules, we decided to go along anyway - and we’re so glad we did. We were so impressed by the charity’s work and the outstanding support offered to volunteers, that we signed up”, explained Mark.

"Soon afterwards, we were entrusted with an adorable eight-week-old Cocker Spaniel puppy named Ivan. We've now been volunteering for 10 months and have learned so much about dog training and handling. The support has been exceptional - available 24/7, even when we needed to go on holiday. We’ve made new friends, gained new skills, and thoroughly enjoyed ourselves."

Volunteering as a trainer involves caring for a puppy in your home for between six and 18 months at a time and getting them started on their training journey – from teaching basic cues like ‘sit’, ‘down’ and ‘wait’ to taking the puppy out and about to experience different sights, sounds, smells and environments.

All volunteer puppy trainers are fully supported by a dedicated member of the Hearing Dogs dog training team, and all costs are covered by the charity.

Lisa Meller, volunteering manager at Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, said, “Our volunteers are at the heart of everything we do, and we’re now looking for kind, committed individuals or families in the local area who can offer a loving temporary home to one of our adorable puppies and help them begin their training journey.”

“You’ll attend a fun weekly puppy training class, get to meet other people doing the same thing, have all the costs covered, and – most importantly – get to train a puppy that will go on to completely transform the life of a deaf person. No prior experience is needed—just a love of dogs, enough time every day to dedicate to the pup, and a willingness to learn about dog training!”

Anyone living in Northampton or the surrounding area who wants to find out more about becoming a volunteer puppy trainer, can visit http://hearingdogs.org.uk/volunteer-puppies, or contact the volunteering team directly at [email protected], or by calling 01844 348129.