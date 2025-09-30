Charity supporters abseil Northampton’s iconic Lift Tower

Fundraisers Liz Pratt and Karen Potts bravely took on on the 418ft descent

On Saturday 27th September, five brave fundraisers took on the iconic Northampton Lift Tower in aid of PWSA UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The intrepid group of fundraisers included staff members, trustees and family members who have a loved one with Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) is a rare, complex genetic condition which causes hyperphagia – a constant, insatiable feeling of starvation – as well as physical and cognitive difficulties. At present, there is no cure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing at 418 feet, the Grade II listed Lift Tower is one of the tallest permanent abseil towers in the world.

The PWSA UK Team

The journey to the bottom of the 418ft Grade II listed Lift Tower tested the teams' nerves while raising money for PWSA UK, a national charity that provides guidance, support and advocacy for those living with Prader-Willi Syndrome and their families.

Donations to support the team’s challenge can be made via: https://www.pwsa.co.uk/donations

Funds raised will enable PWSA UK to continue delivering its vital services, from a national helpline and resources to specialist advice, family support and awareness-raising initiatives.