Charity shoot at historic estate funds life-changing learning for local children

A charity clay shoot, held at Courteenhall Estate in Northamptonshire, has raised funds for Milton Keynes-based charity, Ride High.

Providing support to over 300 vulnerable and disadvantaged children and young people every year, Ride High offers the opportunity to ride and care for horses alongside classroom learning and work experience. This nature-based, experiential approach helps build confidence, life skills and pathways to brighter futures.

With a waiting list of over 100 children from across Milton Keynes and surrounding areas, fundraising events such as the clay shoot are crucial to sustain Ride High’s important work.

Courteenhall’s managing partner, Johnny Wake, explains why the Estate is keen to support young people through local initiatives.

“We are delighted to have hosted the Ride High clay shoot. Supporting the next generation is key if we want to succeed in building resilient, thriving communities. We’re proud to support such a wonderful charity that gives children the chance to transform their lives,” says Dr. Wake.

Sponsored by AF Group, Sytner JLR Northampton and NFU Mutual Bedfordshire, the clay shoot was the first of its kind for the charity and attracted 72 participants. As well as an 18-team shoot, the event also hosted a live auction of 20 donated items.

The funds raised at the charity clay shoot will support at least 14 children from Ride High’s waiting list to join the programme in the New Year.

Olivia Sugdon, Chief Executive of Ride High, expressed her thanks for the generosity of Courteenhall Estate, for giving their time and expertise to help plan the day.

“The event brought together so many generous partners, sponsors and supporters, and the funds raised will have a life-changing impact for the children who join Ride High,” she says.

Courteenhall has a long and proud history of supporting local educational programmes, charities and facilities. This includes its establishment of the New Leaf Learning Programme, which helps to bridge the growing urban / rural divide by giving children the chance to engage with farming and the natural environment.

To donate to Ride High visit: ridehigh.org/makeadonation and for more information on Courteenhall Estate visit: https://www.courteenhall.co.uk/.