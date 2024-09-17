Charity run for Cynthia Spencer
Leeson Newton, 18, of Kingsthorpe, Northampton has been in training for his charity run this month since the start of July, Getting involved in local marathons and doing 2 weekly runs of his own. Leeson, who works at pump gym, Gladstone road, has extreme interest in doing more charity runs in the future.
In memory of his Nan Patricia Newton who passed away in 2018 in Cynthia Spencer, Leeson has so far managed to raise over £600 for the charity. Cynthia Spencer hospice based on Kettering road, Northampton is a specialist team for end of life care.
His route from Northampton to Milton Keynes has been carefully planned out to ensure his safety.
To donate please visit Leeson's page: www.justgiving.com
