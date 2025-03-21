Charity opens new social inclusion hub in Kettering

Young people in Kettering who are struggling within mainstream education now have a new place to find support, thanks to the opening of a brand-new hub by Northampton Saints Foundation.

Located at Crescent Community Centre, the hub was officially opened on Wednesday, 19th March by Dominic Goble Deputy Lieutenant of Northamptonshire and welcomed representatives from local schools, North Northamptonshire Council, and key stakeholders, all eager to see first-hand how the initiative is making a difference.

The hub, which houses the Foundation's Engage programme is designed to support young people aged 7-16 who are disengaged from education, helping them overcome challenges that may be preventing them from thriving in a school environment.

With a significant rise of children out of education due to suspensions and exclusion, this initiative provides a vital intervention to help them overcome challenges and re-engage with learning.

Northampton Saints Foundation

By identifying and addressing the root causes of their struggles, the Foundation aims to boost their social, emotional, and mental well-being, ultimately guiding them back into full-time education.

Using the power of sport and the values of rugby, students engage in activities that help build resilience, confidence, teamwork, and most importantly a sense of belonging.

Through structured sessions and one-on-one support, they develop key life skills that empower them to believe in their potential and strive for a successful future.

Each student completes a progression passport, working closely with Foundation staff, their referrer, and their wider support network to ensure they receive tailored guidance to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.

Dominic Goble Deputy Lieutenant of Northamptonshire opens new hub

Over the past six months, the Kettering hub has provided a safe and supportive environment for 33 young people, who have taken part in over 570 active sessions. Eight of them have already successfully returned to education, and the Foundation looks forward to seeing even more positive outcomes in the future.

Speaking about the impact of the programme, Emilie Harbottle, Head of Education and Inclusion at Northampton Saints Foundation, said, “The launch of the Kettering hub marks an important step in our mission to support young people who need it most. We’ve already seen the incredible impact that a safe, nurturing environment can have on their confidence, well-being, and future prospects".

"By providing them with the right tools and support, we’re helping them build brighter futures, and we’re excited to see even more young people benefit from this programme. We’d like to thank our grant supporters, partners and key contacts who help fund and support the Engage programme”.

The Kettering hub is the sixth which the Engage programme operates from joining existing sites in Northampton, Corby, and Milton Keynes.

For more information about the Foundation’s Engage programme, click here.